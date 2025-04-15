Attempted murder in cemetery - prison sentence for married couple - Gallery After an attack with a crossbow and hammer in a Bremen cemetery, a married couple have been sentenced to prison. (archive picture) Image: dpa A married couple has been sentenced to prison in Bremen Regional Court for attempted murder in a cemetery. (archive picture) Image: dpa Attempted murder in cemetery - prison sentence for married couple - Gallery After an attack with a crossbow and hammer in a Bremen cemetery, a married couple have been sentenced to prison. (archive picture) Image: dpa A married couple has been sentenced to prison in Bremen Regional Court for attempted murder in a cemetery. (archive picture) Image: dpa

She shoots him in the back with an arrow, he attacks the man with a hammer. A married couple has been sentenced after an unusual attempted murder in a Bremen cemetery.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man was attacked with a crossbow and a hammer in a Bremen cemetery.

A married couple has been sentenced after an unusual attempted murder.

The woman received seven years in prison, the man must spend four years behind bars. Show more

A man was attacked with a crossbow and hammer in a Bremen cemetery. The Bremen Regional Court has now sentenced a couple accused of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm to prison terms. The 43-year-old woman must therefore serve seven years in prison, the 50-year-old man four years, according to a court spokeswoman. The verdict is not yet final, an appeal is possible.

Arrow shot in the back

The court considered it proven that the couple attempted to kill the man in August last year. The man is an ex-partner of the accused woman and the two have a daughter together. According to the verdict, the 43-year-old woman shot the man in the back with a crossbow. The man fell to the ground and was able to pull the arrow out. The 50-year-old defendant attacked the man with a hammer, but missed the victim. When the attacked and injured man screamed for help, the couple fled.

Woman is said to have been the driving force

The background to the attack was a dispute over custody and access rights, as the court spokeswoman reported. According to the verdict, the woman was the driving force and had the leading role. However, the couple had planned and carried out the crime together. The court classified both as fully culpable, even though both were found to have a personality disorder.

The defendants had made statements about the crime during the trial, but the court did not consider them to be full confessions. According to the spokeswoman, not everything was plausible. The information provided by the victim, who was also a co-plaintiff, was therefore important.

The accused remains in custody. The arrest warrant against the accused was suspended subject to conditions. He is at large until the verdict is final.

The public prosecutor's office and the joint plaintiff had demanded six years in prison for the accused and five years for her husband for attempted murder. The defense pleaded for a suspended sentence or fine for assault.