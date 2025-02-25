  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

What you can do Attention, SwissPass phishing mails are circulating again

Martin Abgottspon

25.2.2025

Suspicious SwissPass emails promise open credit balances, among other things.
Suspicious SwissPass emails promise open credit balances, among other things.
SwissPass

A deceptively genuine e-mail, a professionally recreated website and supposedly open credit balances: Fraudsters are using these tricks to try to obtain data from Swisspass users. Not for the first time.

25.02.2025, 11:48

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Fraudsters are sending out deceptively genuine phishing emails in the name of SwissPass to steal user data.
  • The fake emails and websites look professional, but contain subtle errors and rely on urgency.
  • SwissPass recommends two-factor authentication and warns against disclosing personal data via insecure channels.
Show more

"Important note" is the innocuous subject of the email message, which suggests that SwissPass is the sender. The title of the message then informs you that data for a refund is still missing.

Phishing is getting smarter. Hacker attacks on Gmail users are on the rise - how to protect yourself

Phishing is getting smarterHacker attacks on Gmail users are on the rise - how to protect yourself

At first glance, the e-mail looks deceptively genuine. It even has the distinctive red SBB logo and an official-looking button. "You have received this email because you are entitled to a refund of CHF 41.28," the email continues - data should be updated in order to receive the amount. The message is signed by Johann-Josef Jossen, Head of SBB Contact Centers.

This is what the latest emails from SwissPass fraudsters look like.
This is what the latest emails from SwissPass fraudsters look like.
blue News

"The abusive emails are increasingly professional"

If you follow the link, you will find yourself on a website that also looks pretty genuine. However, if you pay attention to details such as the language in the footer or certain language errors, you will still notice that it is a fraudulent site.

Scams that are not new and already reached many recipients last summer. There, the fraudsters also tried to obtain victims' data using other scams. For example, with small outstanding claims that would result in the SwissPass being blocked if they were not taken into account.

"Unfortunately, so-called phishing emails are being sent by fraudsters in the name of Swisspass," the company confirmed at the time when asked by 20 Minuten. Even if the reported cases are small in relation to the total number of Swisspass customers, the quality of the forgeries is increasing. "The fraudulent emails are increasingly professional in design, which increases the likelihood that customers will be deceived," it continued.

What you can do in case of doubt

To avoid falling for such scams, Alliance Swisspass recommends activating two-factor authentication. Customers should also observe the following basic rules:

How to protect yourself

  • Swisspass never asks you to disclose personal and confidential data by phone, e-mail or text message.
  • Official Swisspass emails always come from noreply@mailing.swisspass.ch, noreply@swisspass.ch or mailings@mailings.swisspass.ch (except for refunds)
  • If the email contains a different sender, it is not from Alliance Swisspass.
  • Be skeptical if you are not addressed by your first and last name in the e-mail.
  • Check links carefully before opening them.
  • Be careful if the email suggests urgency
Show more

"We advise affected recipients to delete such emails, not to open any links or attachments and not to disclose any personal data," says Alliance Swisspass. If you have already entered your data, contact the SBB Contact Center and your bank. Those affected can also report the incidents to the police.

More from MyTech

Abuse of 299 children.

Abuse of 299 children"I thought about being a big pervert"

Defense. Army chief Süssli and intelligence chief Dussey step down

DefenseArmy chief Süssli and intelligence chief Dussey step down

Current. Cigarette smuggling at Swiss airports at an all-time high

CurrentCigarette smuggling at Swiss airports at an all-time high

Resistance is now forming. Critics tear up planned mega-luxury resort in Valais

Resistance is now formingCritics tear up planned mega-luxury resort in Valais

Smoke in the cabin of US plane. 99 passengers have to leave Boeing plane via emergency slide

Smoke in the cabin of US plane99 passengers have to leave Boeing plane via emergency slide