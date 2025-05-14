A free e-bike? Sounds like a tempting offer. Perhaps a little too tempting. Because anyone who trusts the advertising email currently circulating with Temu as the sender is walking straight into a digital trap. Behind the alleged customer survey lies a sophisticated phishing scam with which criminals want to obtain personal data and credit card information.
This is how the scam works
At first glance, the fake message appears harmless. The sender, design and content of the email are professional and the TEMU logo is prominently displayed - but without any authorization from the company. The appeal is simple. Complete a short survey and receive a Jasion EB5 Roamer e-bike as a thank you.
If you follow the link, you end up on a fake website that looks deceptively similar to the official platform. After completing the survey, users are asked to enter their personal details and credit card information. Allegedly to charge a minimum shipping fee of 1.88 francs. What follows is a classic scenario for online fraud. The supposedly small fee turns out to be a debit of a much higher amount. The promised e-bike does not materialize.
Those affected should act quickly
The Swiss platform Cybercrimepolice.ch has already reacted to the wave of scams. Users are asked to forward suspicious emails immediately and not to click on any links. The fraudsters rely on psychological pressure. Reward for little in return, combined with a sense of urgency. It is a familiar pattern that works again in the new design.
Anyone who has already entered their details should waste no time. It is essential to block the credit card immediately. It is also advisable to file a report with the local cantonal police. The faster action is taken, the better the chances of averting greater financial damage.
How to react correctly to phishing attempts
Ignore and delete: Suspicious emails, especially those with unbelievable promises of winnings, should be deleted unanswered or moved to the spam folder.
Do not click on any links: Never follow links from unsolicited emails, text messages or messages on social media. These may be manipulated and lead to fake websites.
Data economy: Never disclose sensitive personal data such as passwords, credit card numbers or addresses if you have not verified the authenticity of the sender beyond doubt.
Direct contact in case of uncertainty: If you have any doubts about the legitimacy of a message purporting to come from a well-known company, always contact them via the official channels.