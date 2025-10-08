Eating and drinking at the wheel is only partially permitted. imago/Westend61

Whether driving barefoot, eating at the wheel or sleeping in the car - many things are allowed, others can cost you your driver's license. blue News shows you what you are allowed to do - and where Switzerland doesn't understand fun.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Some things are allowed at the wheel - others can be really expensive.

Many drivers overestimate what is still permitted and underestimate the consequences.

blue News gives you an overview of what's legal in the car - and what you're better off avoiding. Show more

Driving barefoot

Driving barefoot is not prohibited in Switzerland. Nevertheless, traffic experts advise against it: Those who drive without shoes have less feeling for pedal pressure and can react more slowly in emergencies.

If an accident occurs, the insurance company will check whether you have acted negligently - and may reduce benefits. Ideally, you should wear flat, sturdy shoes that offer good support.

Tip: Wear sturdy, flat shoes that provide support. If you prefer to drive barefoot, you should at least have spare shoes in the car - they are not a must in the event of a police check, but they are a strong argument for your diligence.

Phone calls with hands-free system

You may only use your cell phone in the car if you are not holding it in your hand. Calls via an integrated hands-free system are permitted - as long as you remain in control of your vehicle at all times.

Tapping a button on the steering wheel is also harmless. However, as soon as you tap on the display or pick up your cell phone, you are committing an offense.

Very brief unlocking via Face ID or fingerprint is also permitted if you immediately have both hands on the wheel again. Everything else, from scrolling to texting on WhatsApp, is considered a serious traffic violation.

Eating and drinking at the wheel

A sandwich or coffee-to-go is no problem as long as you are driving safely. But as soon as you get distracted, it can be expensive: If you cross the center line while eating or cause an accident with a coffee cup in your hand, you will quickly pay double - a fine plus reduced insurance benefits.

Putting on make-up, shaving or combing your hair are also among the most common distractions. According to the BFU, inattention is responsible for around 30 percent of all accidents - mostly due to multitasking at the wheel.

Smoking at the wheel

Smoking is generally permitted in private cars in Switzerland. There is no nationwide ban, even if children are passengers. This is different in several European countries: There, fines are imposed as soon as minors are in the car. If you are planning a vacation trip, check the rules of the destination country - there are big differences.

Even without passengers, if your cigarette is restricting your view or you are looking for embers in the footwell, this can be penalized as careless driving. The safe way: ignition off, cigarette on - never the other way around.

Sleeping in the car

If you want to spend the night in your car, you are generally allowed to do so as long as you observe the parking rules and rest periods. However, there is no uniform regulation: some municipalities allow one night in parking lots, others prohibit sleeping in the vehicle completely. It is generally prohibited in protected areas and nature reserves.

In addition, the engine must not be running while sleeping. If you leave it switched on for heating or air conditioning, you risk a fine for running the engine unnecessarily. A public parking lot without a camping ban and without visible "wild camping" signs is ideal.

Leave the engine running

Stricter rules against avoidable vehicle noise have been in force in Switzerland since the beginning of 2025. Anyone who deliberately makes loud banging noises or tampers with the exhaust can be fined up to CHF 10,000. Unnecessary engine running will also be punished more severely and will now cost 80 francs.

This is primarily intended to curb night-time noise caused by so-called "sound posing". Anyone who turns the music up too loud while waiting in the car can also be prosecuted if this means that emergency vehicles can no longer be heard. Consideration is not just a question of style here, it is now mandatory.

Autopilot is not a free pass

Since March 2025, a so-called highway pilot has been permitted in Switzerland for the first time. Vehicles with an officially approved system are allowed to drive automatically on freeways as long as humans can intervene immediately. This means that the driver can take their hands off the steering wheel briefly, but the responsibility remains with the driver.

However, anyone who uses an unauthorized system or is too distracted by the computer is liable to prosecution. Even with the latest technology, you are responsible for your vehicle at all times - both legally and in terms of insurance.