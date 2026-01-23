Andrew Tate (39) and Tristan Tate (38), who are wanted by British prosecutors, are scheduled to appear in court in Miami today. Their attorney, Joseph McBride, announced this via the social media platform X.

ARCHIVE – Andrew Tate (right), an influencer, and his brother Tristan appear in court for another hearing. Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP/dpa

The influencers, known for their misogynistic remarks, were arrested in the U.S. over the weekend at the request of the British Crown Prosecution Service. The two are accused of various sex crimes, including rape and human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation. According to their attorney, they are innocent.

Lawyer Calls Brothers “Political Prisoners”

McBride portrayed the two as victims of an alleged political conspiracy, predicting that U.S. President Donald Trump would be its next victim. He complained that the brothers had been placed in solitary confinement and were forced to wear orange prison uniforms. He illustrated his detailed X post with an AI-generated image showing the brothers sitting together in a cell. The words “Political Prisoners” are visible on the wall.

The Tate brothers were born in the United States, but moved with their mother to Luton, north of London, after their parents' divorce. They hold both U.S. and British citizenship. For a time, they lived primarily in Romania, where they are also under investigation.

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer, reached millions of teenagers and young men with misogynistic statements on social media. His brother Tristan helped him do so.