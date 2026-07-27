Audi is cutting its forecast. In light of an increasingly challenging market in China and the escalation in the Middle East, the automaker expects lower revenue and profit margins for the current year, as it announced on Monday. Second-quarter profit fell by about 21 percent to 563 million euros after taxes. These figures pertain to Audi as a subgroup of Volkswagen—and thus include Lamborghini, Bentley, and Ducati.

Specifically, Audi now expects revenue of only between 58 and 63 billion euros. After the first quarter, the expected range was still 5 billion euros higher, at 63 to 68 billion. Audi also lowered its return on equity forecast—together, this would likely result in lower profits.

A smaller decline than that of the parent company

However, the decline in profits is relatively modest when compared to the drop of about one-third at parent company Volkswagen in the second quarter. At Audi, cost-cutting efforts are clearly already having an impact. In addition, Audi had to set aside less money for restructuring this year than last year.

In addition, CFO Jürgen Rittersberger is hoping for improvements in the second half of the year—driven, among other things, by new models and lower costs. He also noted that the second half of the year is traditionally the stronger period.

The China business now contributes only a small amount to earnings

One of the factors driving the crisis is the situation in China. Audi has recently seen a significant drop in sales there and in the U.S. In addition, there is intense price competition. Audi’s China business—which is reported in the company’s financial results due to its joint ventures there—contributed only 73 million euros for the entire first half of the year. In the same period last year, the figure was nearly four times as high.

This exacerbates the situation for the automaker, which is already dealing with an austerity program. This is all the more true given that its parent company, VW—which is also in crisis—is considering cutting tens of thousands more jobs across the group, and four plants are under review. The Audi plant in Neckarsulm is reportedly one of them. However, VW CEO Oliver Blume recently emphasized that he wants to avoid plant closures. “There are smarter solutions than closing plants. That’s always the last resort.”

Most recently, there have also been reports of even greater cost savings at VW. The *Handelsblatt* also reports on plans to save the Neckarsulm plant by reducing capacity there and in Ingolstadt.

Shaping the Future for Neckarsulm

Rittersberger did not comment directly on these reports, but emphasized that the current figures showed that efforts to date had not been sufficient, and that the company must continue on its current path and become more competitive and efficient. This would require a major effort from both German plants. However, there would be “no competition between the two German locations.” If everyone pitches in, a future for Neckarsulm can be secured. Rittersberger did, however, confirm reports that the night shift there would be eliminated.

VW CEO Blume plans to finalize his cost-cutting package by the end of the year—by then at the latest, Audi employees should know where they stand. A job-cutting program is already underway at the Ingolstadt-based company. In March of last year, the company announced the elimination of up to 7,500 jobs by 2029. At that time, however, the employment protection program—which excludes layoffs for operational reasons—had also been extended through the end of 2033. Rittersberger says the company is making good progress with the job cuts.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner also addressed the cost-cutting efforts. “Audi is a key component of the Group—and part of the solution,” he emphasized. “Our shared goal is a long-term, sustainable roadmap for the future.” Audi has already “demonstrated the courage to innovate.”