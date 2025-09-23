Philip Dulian/dpa

The flu season started particularly early in Australia and was particularly severe. In Switzerland, too, the healthcare system could be burdened by flu, Covid and RSV this winter - the FOPH is focusing on prevention and a first national vaccination week.

Lea Oetiker

In Australia, the flu season was unusually early and severe this year - Switzerland is also keeping a close eye on developments. The figures could give an indication of the coming winter, but how strong the wave will be in this country remains uncertain, as theTages-Anzeigerreports.

In the southern hemisphere, flu cases rose sharply in April and May - much earlier than usual - and continued until the beginning of September. The authorities are talking about one of the most intense and longest epidemics in recent years. In the state of Queensland alone, hospitals had to postpone planned operations in order to cope with the number of flu patients.

In addition to influenza A (H3N2), which can cause particularly severe courses of the disease, influenza B also spread rapidly and at times accounted for more than 40 percent of cases. Covid and RSV infections also increased significantly at the same time.

Whether and how the situation can be transferred to Switzerland remains to be seen. "Various factors are decisive," a spokesperson for the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) told the newspaper. These include the immunity of the population, the viruses currently circulating and the weather conditions.

National vaccination week in November

The annual adjustment of the vaccine is considered a complex task, as the WHO committees have to determine their recommendation months in advance. "Depending on how well the vaccine then covers the flu viruses actually circulating in winter, the effectiveness is between 20 and 80 percent. In an average year, it is around 50 percent," the FOPH spokesperson explained to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

For this season, the protective effect is likely to be more favorable: The composition of the vaccine has been adjusted, and data from Australia shows that 90 percent of hospitalized flu cases were unvaccinated. Even if vaccination cannot always prevent infection, it has been proven to reduce the risk of severe cases.

The FOPH recommends that people aged 65 and over, pregnant women and people from high-risk groups in particular get the annual flu vaccination. For the first time, a national vaccination week will take place from November 10 to 15. "During this week, the population can get vaccinated against Covid-19, influenza and RSV in participating doctors' surgeries and pharmacies in a low-threshold and simple way," the FOPH spokesperson continued. Until now, there has always been one national vaccination day.

Exposure to several viruses possible

At the same time as looking to Australia, the FOPH is also warning of an increasing circulation of Sars-CoV-2 in Switzerland. Wastewater data indicate the rapid spread of the XFG variant, also known as stratus. It was first detected at the beginning of 2025 and is now spreading worldwide.

A study by the Australian Bureau of Statistics recently showed that more people died from Covid than from influenza or RSV between 2023 and May 2025. A similar coincidence of several virus waves could also put a strain on the healthcare system in this country.