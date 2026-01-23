Australia plans to exercise greater control over the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in the future. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the establishment of a central AI office within the Prime Minister’s and Cabinet Department, as well as nationwide mandatory standards for data centers.

The new Office of AI is intended to coordinate the government's work on issues such as education, the labor market, climate and energy, copyright, and defense. In a keynote speech at the University of Sydney, Albanese described AI as key to Australia's productivity, economic resilience, and technological sovereignty.

Strict Rules for AI Data Centers

As early as next month, the Prime Minister plans to seek the states’ and territories’ approval of the proposed standards for data centers at a meeting of the National Cabinet. A bill to that effect is set to be introduced in Parliament early next year. According to Australian media reports, Australia is the first country in the world to seek to enshrine a national regulatory framework for AI in law.

According to the plans, large AI data centers must, among other things, keep their water consumption as low as possible and cover the costs of connecting to the power grid. In addition, operators are required to feed at least as much energy into the grid as their facilities consume.

Australia also wants to strengthen copyright protection

Albanese spoke out clearly on copyright. “Australian writers, musicians, artists, and journalists must remain the owners of their works and retain control over them,” he said. “Our laws will enshrine this unequivocally.”

No company should use Australian books, music, art, or news to develop or train AI systems “without the artists having control over them—including control over the price and value of their works,” Albanese added. “Anything else is theft.”