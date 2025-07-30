Australia wants to ban children under the age of 16 from accessing the YouTube video platform. This is to protect them from "predatory algorithms", as Australian Communications Minister Anika Wells announced on Wednesday.
"We want children to know who they are before platforms try to find out who they are," explained Wells. "There is a place for social media, but there is no place for predatory algorithms targeting children," she said.
Last year, Australia announced the drafting of laws to ban children under the age of 16 from accessing online services such as Facebook, Tiktok and Instagram.
Surprising U-turn for YouTube
However, the government had previously indicated that YouTube would also be exempt from the regulation due to its widespread use in schools.
However, the video service is not to be completely banned for young people under the age of 16. They will still be able to access YouTube, but will not be allowed to have their own YouTube accounts. The company must take "responsible steps" to prevent minors from obtaining user accounts, according to the new regulations.
A YouTube spokesperson described the Australian government's announcement on Wednesday as a surprising U-turn. "Our position remains clear: YouTube is a video platform with a library of free, high-quality content that is increasingly being viewed on TV screens," he emphasized. It is "not a social network".