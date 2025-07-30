According to its own statements, YouTube is not a social network. Bild: Keystone

Australia wants to ban young people under the age of 16 from accessing social networks such as Facebook and TikTok. Now the law is to be extended to YouTube.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Australia is planning a law to ban young people under the age of 16 from using social networks.

The video service YouTube was actually supposed to be exempt from the regulation.

Now the U-turn: The law is also to be extended to YouTube.

However, minors would still be able to use the platform, but would not be allowed to have a YouTube account. Show more

Australia wants to ban children under the age of 16 from accessing the YouTube video platform. This is to protect them from "predatory algorithms", as Australian Communications Minister Anika Wells announced on Wednesday.

"We want children to know who they are before platforms try to find out who they are," explained Wells. "There is a place for social media, but there is no place for predatory algorithms targeting children," she said.

Last year, Australia announced the drafting of laws to ban children under the age of 16 from accessing online services such as Facebook, Tiktok and Instagram.

Surprising U-turn for YouTube

However, the government had previously indicated that YouTube would also be exempt from the regulation due to its widespread use in schools.

However, the video service is not to be completely banned for young people under the age of 16. They will still be able to access YouTube, but will not be allowed to have their own YouTube accounts. The company must take "responsible steps" to prevent minors from obtaining user accounts, according to the new regulations.

A YouTube spokesperson described the Australian government's announcement on Wednesday as a surprising U-turn. "Our position remains clear: YouTube is a video platform with a library of free, high-quality content that is increasingly being viewed on TV screens," he emphasized. It is "not a social network".