The case read like an Agatha Christie thriller: an Australian woman kills three people with poisonous mushrooms - and maintains her innocence to the end. Now the sentence is announced. With a novelty.

In the spectacular trial for a triple murder involving deadly poisonous mushrooms in lunch, the sentence has been announced in Australia.

The perpetrator, who was found guilty in July, has been sentenced to life in prison for killing her ex-parents-in-law and almost killing another guest.

A court in Melbourne this morning (local time) imposed a minimum sentence of 33 years without the possibility of early release.

The sentencing was broadcast live on television for the first time in the history of the state of Victoria. Show more

In the spectacular trial for a triple murder involving deadly poisonous mushrooms in lunch, the sentence has been announced in Australia. Erin Patterson (50), who was found guilty in July, has been sentenced to life in prison for killing her ex-parents-in-law and almost killing another lunch guest. A court in Melbourne this morning (local time) imposed a minimum sentence of 33 years without the possibility of early release. Only then could the mother of two children apply for parole.

The announcement of the sentence was broadcast live on television for the first time in the history of the state of Victoria - a novelty that underlines the enormous attention the case has attracted worldwide.

The convicted murdererErin Patterson (l.) leaving court in Melbourne on Monday. Image: Keystone/EPA/Joel Carrett

Crime of the "most serious category"

Patterson was found guilty by the jury two months ago, but the sentence has only now been announced. It includes three life sentences for murder and 25 years for attempted murder. She will serve these sentences concurrently.

Judge Christopher Beale spoke of a crime of the "most serious category". The defendant had cruelly abused the trust of her closest family. The suffering for the bereaved can hardly be put into words. Added to this is the defendant's lack of remorse.

What happened?

The case has been making international headlines for two years. At the end of July 2023, Patterson invited her 70-year-old ex-parents-in-law and a couple of friends, aged 66 and 68, to lunch. Beef Wellington, i.e. fillet of beef in puff pastry - refined with mushrooms - was served. Three of the guests died a short time later as a result of poisoning with highly toxic button mushrooms, while a pastor sitting at the table survived seriously ill.

The mushroom, which is scientifically called Amanita phalloides, is also known as the "death cap". It can cause extremely painful and usually fatal poisoning if eaten.

Patterson was arrested a few months after the deaths and her house was searched. She has been in custody ever since. She always denied that she had deliberately processed the mushrooms and explained that she had used dried mushrooms from an Asian store as well as fresh mushrooms. The jury and the judge considered this account to be a lie.

Mushroom experts in the witness stand

It was particularly surprising that Patterson herself survived her meal. Although she had herself treated in hospital for severe stomach pains and diarrhea, she ultimately discharged herself at her own risk against medical advice, said the doctor in charge, Veronica Foote, during the ten-week trial in court. Fungus experts were also called to the witness stand.

According to eyewitnesses in the courtroom, Patterson is said to have kept her eyes closed throughout the sentencing hearing and only opened them when she finally had to stand up. The cameras only showed the judge.

Patterson now has 28 days to appeal against the sentence. If she has to serve the entire sentence, she would remain behind bars until old age.