Jumped off the brink of death Australian survives wrestling match with great white shark

Adrian Kammer

13.11.2025

61-year-old Andy McDonald is attacked by a shark while wingfoiling in Australia. Thanks to his good reaction and a lot of luck, he escaped unharmed. Only his surfboard was bitten.

13.11.2025, 19:25

13.11.2025, 19:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Australian Andy McDonald was attacked by a shark while wingfoiling.
  • The 61-year-old barely escaped with his life.
  • The great white shark pulled him underwater, where they engaged in a wrestling match.
Show more

The Australian can hardly believe his luck. He is holding his surfboard in his hands. A good chunk of it is missing. A great white shark had bitten it out earlier. In the interview, Andy McDonald explains how the animal appeared seemingly out of nowhere while he was wingfoiling off the Australian coast.

The following dramatic seconds can be seen in the video: The shark pulled the 61-year-old underwater. He fought back with his hands and feet. He narrowly escaped what seemed certain death.

This is wingfoiling

  • Wingfoiling is a water sport in which you stand on a board with an attached wing (foil), which generates buoyancy through the speed of the water. A free-standing sail wing held in the hands propels the athlete, similar to windsurfing and kitesurfing, although the wing is not firmly attached to the board or the rider. The combination of these elements allows riders to virtually "fly" above the water, which reduces water resistance and creates a feeling of weightlessness.
Show more

