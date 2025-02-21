On Tuesday, 157 black killer whales beached themselves on an inaccessible stretch of beach in Australia. Although rescuers were on site immediately, the 90 surviving animals had to be shot, including babies.

More than 150 small killer whales have stranded in Tasmania, Australia.

Marine biologists, veterinarians and helpers tried feverishly to keep them alive - in the hope that they would make it back to deeper waters.

Now the animals, including baby whales, had to be shot. Show more

In the end, the helpers were only able to save the killer whales from their agony with a fatal shot.

157 small killer whales stranded

After helpers immediately rushed to the beach section where over 150 species of the so-called small or black killer whale stranded on Tuesday, the 90 animals still alive now had to be killed.

According to the gamekeepers, the stretch of coast was so difficult to access that heavy salvage material could not be brought in to save the animals in the short time available.

Vets take samples

It is still completely unclear why the killer whales stranded in the first place. Veterinarians are now to carry out autopsies on site and take samples from the dead animals. Only then can the reasons for the stranding of the killer whales be determined.