Great white sharks are considered the most feared predators in the world. Bild: Helmut Fohringer/EPA/dpa (Symboldbild)

Three Australians saved a stranded great white shark from death. A tourist who took part in the rescue operation talks about how hard it was for him.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dangerous rescue operation: After a great white shark became stranded on the Australian coast, three Australians bravely intervened.

A tourist witnessed the risky undertaking with his son and has now provided a first-hand account.

The rescue workers were unable to explain why the animal became stranded. Show more

Nash Core admits that he felt fear when he and his eleven-year-old son Parker waded into the sea near the Australian coastal town of Ardrossan in the south of the country. Their aim was to take part in the rescue operation for a three-meter-long great white shark that had become stranded there.

Three Australians finally managed to maneuver the suffering animal from a sandbank into deeper water after a mission lasting just under an hour on Tuesday.

"He was either sick or... just tired," said tourist Core from the Australian state of Queensland about the shark. Hopefully he was still swimming, he said of the marine predator.

Rescue workers wonder about stranded shark

Core had come across the rescue situation while on a trip with his wife and their two sons. He used his drone to take video footage of the shark before he and Parker joined the group of men who were struggling to help the shark.

He had thought to himself, "Oh, why am I going out here?" said Core on Thursday. "As we were on our way out, my young son Parker turned to me and said ... 'My heart is pounding.' I said, 'Yeah, mine's beating pretty fast, too.'"

The three men, who were already in the process of helping the shark, had been using tools similar to a gardening rake to try to push the animal into deeper water. Core said the rescuers later told him that they had never seen a stranded shark before.

Scientist warns: "Safety comes first"

Scientist Vanessa Pirotta from Macquarie University said that it was unusual for sharks to become stranded. But people are more likely to notice something like this because of social media. The reasons why a shark strands include illness and injury, she said. However, it is also possible that the great white shark has pursued its prey into shallow waters in search of food.

Pirotta warned against taking action in such cases. "If you see something like this, human safety is paramount. You can contact the environmental authorities...who will make sure a suitable person comes and assists."