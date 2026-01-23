Austria plans to extend military service by three months to a total of nine months in the future. The Austrian federal government announced a resolution to that effect. The agreement was preceded by lengthy negotiations among the coalition partners. The three-party coalition now intends to reach out to the right-wing FPÖ and the Greens in Parliament, as a two-thirds majority is required for the change. It is set to take effect on January 1, 2027.

ARCHIVE – Soldiers of the Austrian Armed Forces during the CONSTRUCTOR 2025 training exercise “Combat in a Positioning System” at the Bruckneudorf military training area. Photo: Hans Klaus Techt/APA/dpa

Specifically, according to the information provided, three months of mandatory reserve training will be added to basic military service. In doing so, the government—composed of the conservative ÖVP, the social democratic SPÖ, and the liberal NEOS—is essentially following the recommendations of a commission of experts. The move is prompted by the security situation, which has changed completely since Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Civilian service starting in 2028: up to 11 months

For now, the change will have no impact on the current nine-month civilian service. It was stated that, starting in 2027, this service could be extended by two months on a voluntary basis. Starting in 2028, the government further announced, civilian service will be mandatorily extended by this period if certain recruitment targets for conscripts are not met.

Austria is militarily neutral and not a member of NATO. Like Germany, the country has long neglected its defense capabilities.