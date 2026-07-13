Austria's Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ) has cancer. The 61-year-old announced that he is now undergoing treatment and will remain in office.

The treatment will be planned so that he can fully carry out his duties and responsibilities as finance minister. The diagnosis is lymphoma. Marterbauer expressed confidence that, thanks to extensive research in recent years, this disease has a very good prognosis.

A trained economist, he has been a member of the coalition government—comprising the conservative ÖVP, the social democratic SPÖ, and the liberal Neos—since 2025. As finance minister, he operates rather quietly but with great expertise and is one of the key figures in the cabinet.

In polls, he enjoys particularly high approval ratings among top politicians. Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) wished Marterbauer “much strength, courage, and confidence—and above all, a speedy and full recovery.”