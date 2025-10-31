On vacation on the Ligurian coast, the man was arrested 48 years after the bloody deed. IMAGO/imagebroker

Almost half a century after a deadly fight, a 71-year-old Austrian man has been arrested. The man's downfall was a vacation in Italy.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you 48 years after a bloody attack, a 71-year-old man has been arrested while on vacation in Italy.

Decades ago, he was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison in Egypt for allegedly killing an adversary together with his father.

Born in Egypt, he went into hiding in Austria and eventually became a citizen.

He is now awaiting extradition in a prison in Genoa. Show more

Despite an international arrest warrant, he managed to escape justice. But almost half a century after a bloody crime, an Austrian man has to serve his sentence after all. 48 years after a deadly fight, the now 71-year-old Egyptian-born man has been arrested. This was reported by the "Kronen-Zeitung".

According to the report, the then 23-year-old and his father, who has since died, shot an opponent in Egypt who happened to be passing in front of their house and with whom they were arguing over land.

Verdict in absentia

After the murder, the young man went into hiding in Austria and was eventually granted citizenship. However, an Egyptian court sentenced the man in absentia to five years in prison for assault resulting in death. The worldwide arrest warrant has remained in force until now.

The 71-year-old's downfall was a vacation in Italy. The pensioner had not realized that Interpol was still looking for the man via a so-called red alert.

After he checked into a hotel on the Savona Riviera with his normal passport without arousing suspicion, the staff informed the police. When the special unit arrived, the man had already traveled on to Spain.

But just a few days later he checked into the hotel again, where the handcuffs finally clicked. The Austrian is now awaiting extradition in the Marassi prison in Genoa.

