A self-proclaimed "shaman" in Austria is said to have used these occult objects to emphasize her powers of divination.

The Austrian police are looking for a self-proclaimed shaman who is said to have defrauded her victims of millions. According to the police, there are also victims in Switzerland.

The Austrian police are searching for a self-proclaimed "shaman" who is believed to have stolen goods worth tens of millions. According to the police, she probably also has victims in Switzerland.

During a house search in Vienna, jewelry, expensive wristwatches and cash in the double-digit millions were seized in a safe - including 2.1 million Swiss francs, the Austrian police wrote in a statement made available to Keystone-SDA on Monday.

The "shaman" was also after jewelry. The safe contained stolen goods amounting to a two-digit million sum - including cash in Swiss francs.

On February 3, the 29-year-old son of the "shaman", a 44-year-old Austrian woman, was arrested. He is the owner of the house and has been taken to prison on suspicion of being a contributory offender. The woman is wanted on the basis of a European arrest warrant.

In one case, she took 730,000 euros in cash from a victim using feigned powers of divination. She had convinced the victim that a close relative was cursed and had predicted her death.