The Austrian police are searching for a self-proclaimed "shaman" who is believed to have stolen goods worth tens of millions. According to the police, she probably also has victims in Switzerland.
During a house search in Vienna, jewelry, expensive wristwatches and cash in the double-digit millions were seized in a safe - including 2.1 million Swiss francs, the Austrian police wrote in a statement made available to Keystone-SDA on Monday.
On February 3, the 29-year-old son of the "shaman", a 44-year-old Austrian woman, was arrested. He is the owner of the house and has been taken to prison on suspicion of being a contributory offender. The woman is wanted on the basis of a European arrest warrant.
In one case, she took 730,000 euros in cash from a victim using feigned powers of divination. She had convinced the victim that a close relative was cursed and had predicted her death.