Just under five years after stepping down from politics, Austria’s former chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, is advancing his career as an entrepreneur.

The cybersecurity firm Dream, in which Kurz holds a 15 percent stake, has, according to its own statements, completed another round of financing worth $260 million.

This brings the company’s valuation to $3 billion three and a half years after its founding, the artificial intelligence-focused company announced. “We’re still a young company, but we’re very grateful that everything is moving in the right direction and that we’re growing rapidly,” said the 39-year-old Kurz.

Dream sees itself as a leading AI provider for governments and critical infrastructure. The company currently employs around 350 people in Vienna, Abu Dhabi, and Tel Aviv. According to the company, the number of employees has nearly doubled within a year.

Kurz resigned as Austrian chancellor in 2021 amid corruption investigations by the public prosecutor’s office. He denies the allegations. Shortly thereafter, he also stepped down as chairman of the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) and withdrew from politics entirely. He is repeatedly rumored to have ambitions to return to politics.