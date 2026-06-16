On Tuesday, the Basel-Stadt Criminal Court sentenced a 62-year-old German man to a suspended fine of 75 daily rates for writing hate messages. The court did not impose a prison sentence or even require inpatient therapy.

The Basel-Stadt Criminal Court handed down its verdict on Tuesday against an author of hate messages. (File photo)

The prosecution had accused the man of spreading hate messages. In doing so, he allegedly incited hatred against Jews in general and specifically against the Jewish Community of Basel (IGB), and defamed BAG Director Anne Lévy and victim advocate Agota Lavoyer. In its closing argument, the prosecution sought a 15-month prison sentence without probation, as well as additional sanctions.

The defense had argued for an acquittal on the grounds that their client was not criminally responsible due to paranoid schizophrenia.

The verdict is not yet final and may still be appealed.