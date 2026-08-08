According to official reports, another ship has been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the ship was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman. A fire broke out on board but was extinguished. The ship and its crew are safe. The incident reportedly occurred about 33 kilometers east of the Omani town of Al Khasab.

ARCHIVE – Tankers and cargo ships can be seen in the Gulf of Oman, along the shipping routes between the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea. Photo: Uncredited/AP/dpa

In the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran’s armed forces have repeatedly attacked tankers and other ships since the start of the Iran War in late February. As a result, they have brought traffic in the strategically important strait to a near standstill. The dispute over the strait—which is vital for global trade in oil, gas, and fertilizer—and the question of how passage through it is regulated is a major reason why the war between the U.S. and Iran has recently escalated again. Before the war, the strait had been fully open to international shipping.