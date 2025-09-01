Hersheypark in the US state of Pennsylvania. IMAGO / Wirestock

Parents report their autistic son missing from an amusement park in Pennsylvania. A short time later, the boy is discovered on the tracks of a roller coaster - a brave visitor rescues him.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you An autistic boy climbs onto the tracks of a roller coaster at a US amusement park.

The boy runs along the tracks in confusion and threatens to fall off - people around him react in horror.

A brave park visitor finally climbs onto the tracks and rescues the boy. Show more

Dramatic scenes at an amusement park in the US state of Pennsylvania: parents are desperately searching for their son who is lost in the crowd. They report him missing to the park management. Around twenty minutes later, visitors to the amusement park discover the autistic boy on the tracks of the "Monorail" roller coaster.

The track is only around one meter wide and is on supports around ten meters above the ground. Apparently, the boy had reached the tracks via the closed "Monorail" area, reports the news agency "News5".

A young boy was rescued at Hersheypark theme park in Pennsylvania over the weekend after he was spotted walking along the monorail track. pic.twitter.com/Bxy7n8wT62 — ABC News (@ABC) September 1, 2025

Videos on social media show the boy walking around on the tracks, visibly confused. When he is discovered by visitors to the amusement park, an excited crowd forms under the elevated train track. The people shout at the boy that he should not jump under any circumstances. They point with their hands in the direction of a building towards which he should run.

Rescuer jumps from the ice stand onto the track

Distraught by the screams of the crowd, the boy covers his ears. At first he goes in the wrong direction to the right and looks down into the depths. Finally, he turns around and runs towards a man who had climbed onto the roof of an ice cream stand and waved to him.

The brave rescuer finally manages to jump onto the railroad track. Carefully and with his arms outstretched, he runs towards the boy. To the cheers of the bystanders on the ground, he takes the boy in his arms and brings him to safety.

Safety deficiencies in the park

After the daring rescue of the boy, Hersheypark released a relieved statement: "We are very grateful to our guests for their attention and to our team for their quick response. We remain committed to the highest standards of safety for our visitors."

For the park operators, it was the second scare incident in just a few days. Just a few weeks ago, a nine-year-old girl drowned in the wave pool at the park.