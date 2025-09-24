The Stellantis car group comprises a large number of brands - the picture shows the production of electric Fiat Grande Panda cars in a Stellantis factory in Serbia. (archive picture) sda

Due to declining sales figures, the Stellantis car group is shutting down work in several European plants. Locations in France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain are affected. The reasons are difficult market conditions and full warehouses.

Stellantis is interrupting production at six European plants, including Eisenach in Germany.

The breaks will last between five and 14 days, depending on the location.

The Group is struggling with sales problems, competition from China and the consequences of US customs policy. Show more

According to a media report, car manufacturer Stellantis is interrupting production at several European plants in light of declining sales figures. Locations in France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain are affected.

As the French financial newspaper "Les Echos" reported on Tuesday, the car manufacturer, which owns brands such as Peugeot, Opel, Fiat and Chrysler, is planning to pause production at six European sites. Stellantis in France confirmed that a plant near Paris would be closed for two weeks; a spokesperson for Stellantis in Italy stated that a plant near Naples would cease production of the Fiat Panda for one week.

In both cases, the "difficult" market conditions in Europe were the reason. These made it necessary to "balance out" stocks.

A Stellantis spokesperson in Poland confirmed to the AFP news agency on Tuesday that a production stop was planned at the Tychy plant in the south of the country, but did not specify how long it would last. According to "Les Echos", production there will be put on hold for nine days in October.

According to the newspaper, other affected plants include Eisenach in Germany, where production is expected to be halted for five days, as well as Zaragoza and Madrid in Spain for seven and 14 days respectively.

In July, Stellantis reported a billion-euro loss for the first half of 2025, citing US customs policy among other things. In addition, many manufacturers in the struggling industry are facing growing competition from China.