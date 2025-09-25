Bosch apparently wants to cut thousands of jobs. KEYSTONE

The Bosch Group is planning to cut significantly more jobs in its automotive division than previously known. Industry circles are talking about a five-figure reduction. The company intends to make an official statement this afternoon.

The technology group Bosch is facing drastic restructuring. As reported by the Handelsblatt newspaper, citing industry circles, further job cuts in the five-digit range are to take place in the automotive division. The company did not initially give an exact figure, but an announcement has been announced for Thursday afternoon.

Bosch has already massively reduced its automotive supply workforce in recent years - by more than 10,000 jobs in 2024 alone. Thousands of jobs have also been lost in Germany. In individual areas, such as vehicle software, around 3,500 further job cuts were planned by 2027.

Now the Group management apparently wants to intensify the cuts once again. Markus Heyn and Stefan Grosch from Bosch management had already announced that savings of 2.5 billion euros would be necessary by 2030. In recent interviews with the Stuttgarter Zeitung and Stuttgarter Nachrichten newspapers, they explained that this target would not be achievable with the measures adopted to date.

The global car industry is struggling

The background: the global automotive industry is struggling with declining demand, high costs for the transition to electromobility and enormous pressure from software developments. Bosch, which most recently employed around 418,000 associates worldwide, must therefore realign its largest division.

Works councils and trade unions are warning of the consequences for employees, particularly at German locations. There is also criticism of the communication: there is great uncertainty among the workforce, according to employee circles.

The company intends to make a statement this afternoon at its headquarters in Gerlingen-Schillerhöhe. Only then should it become clear how many jobs are actually at stake.

On Wednesday, it became known that Kiekert AG, a company specializing in car locks based in Heiligenhaus, North Rhine-Westphalia, had filed for insolvency. It is currently owned by a Chinese company.