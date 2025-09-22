Thyssenkrupp Presta is cutting around 570 jobs in Eschen and Oberegg. Federico Gambarini/dpa

The automotive supplier is cutting around a quarter of the jobs in Eschen (FL) and Oberegg (AI). The reason is the current problems in the automotive industry.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thyssenkrupp Presta is cutting around 570 jobs in Eschen (FL) and Oberegg (AI).

This mainly affects non-productive areas and redundancies are considered unavoidable.

The reason is the tense situation in the automotive industry. Show more

Thyssenkrupp Presta AG plans to cut around 570 jobs in Eschen (Liechtenstein) and Oberegg AI over the next twelve months. This corresponds to around a quarter of the workforce at the two sites.

According to a company statement, various departments will be affected, "but primarily areas outside of production", as spokeswoman Evelin Veit told the Liechtenstein newspaper "Vaterland". A social plan will be drawn up together with the staff representatives, which will also include individual support offers for employees. "However, redundancies on this scale cannot be avoided," says Veit.

The company cites the ongoing challenges facing the automotive industry as the reason for this. Structural market changes, technological upheavals and shrinking sales figures are putting the business under increasing pressure. "Against this backdrop, an adjustment to our cost structure is unavoidable," Veit told the newspaper.

The European car industry has been suffering for some time from competition from China and the switch from combustion engines to electric vehicles. In Germany, new car sales slumped by almost five percent in the first half of 2025, in Switzerland by twelve percent.

There has been speculation about cutbacks for months

Thyssenkrupp Presta develops steering systems, chassis and assistance technologies in Eschen. Over 2000 people are employed there. The Oberegg site with 120 employees specializes in toolmaking and prototype parts.

There had already been speculation about major redundancies in recent months. A hiring freeze, restrictive personnel planning and a Group-wide efficiency program were unable to prevent this. "The situation is serious. Our current structures do not allow us to compete internationally in the long term," said Viktor Molnár, COO of Thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology and future Managing Director of Presta, in the press release.

Similar cuts have recently been made at other major automotive suppliers such as Bosch, ZF and Continental. The entire Thyssenkrupp Group employs around 100,000 people, including 31,600 in the Automotive Technology division, which generated sales of 7.5 billion euros in 2023/24 - 400 million less than in the previous year.