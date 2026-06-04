The eagerly awaited autopsy of the humpback whale known as "Timmy" on the beach of the Danish island of Anholt has begun. Experts arrived to examine the whale. Images from livestream provider News5 showed how the team first closely examined the yellow-brownish carcass and took notes. The experts then measured the animal.

The carcass was then cut open with a long knife to release air from the bloated animal, as the images show. The whale was then to be opened and cut up. Onlookers and media representatives also gathered around the cordon.

The experts primarily want to find out what caused the death of the humpback whale, which has been making headlines for weeks. They also want to find out whether the whale with the young name is actually a female, as has already been suspected. Among other things, it is also planned to take skin samples for a DNA test. This is scheduled to take around six hours.

Post-mortem is a delicate matter

For safety reasons, spectators must keep a sufficient distance. The animal's carcass has been lying off the vacation island for several weeks, bloated with putrefactive gases and mobbed by seagulls. Those present therefore need a good stomach. "The whale has been lying in the sun for a very long time now and will be very smelly," said Danish whale researcher Peter Teglberg Madsen to the German Press Agency (dpa) on Wednesday.

The Ministry of the Environment of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania also wanted to follow the autopsy from a distance, a spokeswoman told dpa. The environmental protection organization Greenpeace and the Stralsund-based German Oceanographic Museum also wanted to be present via stream. The carcass is expected to remain on the Danish island of Anholt for at least this Thursday.