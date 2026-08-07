It is now clear: The 3-year-old girl who went missing in Preetz drowned in a pool. According to the district attorney's office, there is no evidence of foul play. This, however, remains a mystery to the police.

The toddler found in Preetz near Kiel drowned. That is the preliminary finding of the autopsy. “The child was recovered from a pool located on the parents’ property,” the police reported this afternoon. According to Kiel Chief Prosecutor Michael Bimler, there are no indications of foul play.

Confusion arose because the girl was not discovered in the pool until Thursday morning. Yet emergency responders had already searched the apartment and the property for the first time on Wednesday around 2:00 p.m. “Contrary to previous statements, the pool on the property was not searched at that time. Only a superficial visual inspection took place,” the police now reported.

Around midnight, emergency responders searched the house and yard again. This time, they searched the pool more thoroughly. “It is not possible to say at this time why the search of the pool did not lead to the discovery of the child,” the police reported.

Time of death remains unknown

The autopsy has confirmed that the deceased child is the 3-year-old girl who had previously been reported missing. “Based on current information, the child fell into the pool immediately after going missing and had already drowned by the time police began their search,” the police reported. The exact time of death remains unknown—what is certain is that the child had already been dead for several hours when the body was found. According to the police, it is not possible to pinpoint a specific time frame.

According to police, the reason for the misinformation during the search operation is the subject of further internal investigations. “We apologize for this. We are conducting an internal review to determine why the pool was not searched at that time,” the officers stated.

Coroner's Investigation

The authorities have launched a death investigation in this case. “This means there is no initial suspicion of a criminal offense yet; rather, we are at the stage of merely preserving evidence,” Chief Prosecutor Bimler told the German Press Agency. Once the evidence has been secured, a decision must be made as to whether there is sufficient evidence to indicate that a third party was at fault.

"Of course, we also have to examine whether a supervisory failure or something like that might have played a role," Bimler said. "But it's too early to assess that right now."

Major Search Operation

The girl's disappearance had sparked a great deal of sympathy in Preetz. After the sad news was confirmed, stuffed animals, flowers, and candles were left in front of the family's home.

According to a police spokeswoman, the missing girl was autistic and had visual and hearing impairments. Her parents reported her missing on Wednesday afternoon. Numerous police officers, firefighters, and local residents searched for the child until early Thursday morning, but to no avail. A helicopter and drones also assisted in the search.

The search finally resumed on Thursday around 7:00 a.m. About two and a half hours later, emergency responders found the child’s body. In addition to officers from the Kiel Police Department and the riot police from Eutin, volunteer fire departments from Preetz and Klausdorf, as well as a K-9 unit, were on the scene.