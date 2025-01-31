Two Dutch ski tourers have been buried by an avalanche on the Sertig Pass. They could only be rescued dead. Keystone

Two ski tourers were buried by an avalanche in Davos on Thursday. The two Dutchmen did not survive the accident.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you An avalanche occurred in Davos on Thursday.

Two ski tourers lost their lives. Show more

Two Dutch ski tourers were buried by an avalanche on the Sertig Pass in Davos on Thursday afternoon. The two men, aged 31 and 35, could only be rescued dead.

A Swiss ski instructor had set off on Thursday morning with three guests from Sertig Dörfli on touring skis into the Chüealp Valley, as the Graubünden cantonal police reported on Friday. As they were ascending to the 2739-metre-high Sertig Pass shortly before 1 p.m., two avalanches released one after the other. These buried two people completely and one partially. The two people who were completely buried could only be rescued dead

The tourers were equipped with avalanche transceivers and avalanche airbags.