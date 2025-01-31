Two Dutch ski tourers were buried by an avalanche on the Sertig Pass in Davos on Thursday afternoon. The two men, aged 31 and 35, could only be rescued dead.
A Swiss ski instructor had set off on Thursday morning with three guests from Sertig Dörfli on touring skis into the Chüealp Valley, as the Graubünden cantonal police reported on Friday. As they were ascending to the 2739-metre-high Sertig Pass shortly before 1 p.m., two avalanches released one after the other. These buried two people completely and one partially. The two people who were completely buried could only be rescued dead
The tourers were equipped with avalanche transceivers and avalanche airbags.