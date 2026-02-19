Eight dead after devastating avalanche in California - Gallery Rescue team members set out in extreme conditions on Tuesday. Image: Keystone Eight previously missing skiers have been found dead after the avalanche, according to local authorities. Image: Keystone Northern California is currently being hit by heavy snowstorms. Image: Keystone Eight dead after devastating avalanche in California - Gallery Rescue team members set out in extreme conditions on Tuesday. Image: Keystone Eight previously missing skiers have been found dead after the avalanche, according to local authorities. Image: Keystone Northern California is currently being hit by heavy snowstorms. Image: Keystone

It is the most serious avalanche accident in California for more than 40 years: In the storm, rescuers work their way into the disaster area for hours to save the survivors of a ski tour.

DPA dpa

Eight skiers have been found dead after an avalanche during a violent storm in the north of the US state of California.

Another member of the group was still missing, the authorities announced on Wednesday.

The avalanche accident near Lake Tahoe was the worst in the USA for more than 40 years.

Six people were rescued alive.

Extreme weather conditions in the mountains complicated the rescue operation, which lasted several hours. Show more

It is the most devastating avalanche accident in the US state of California for more than 40 years: Eight people have been found dead after an avalanche near Castle Peak in the Tahoe National Forest. Another person is still missing and is presumed dead due to the force of the avalanche and the weather conditions, according to Sheriff Shannan Moon. Six people survived.

At around 11.30 a.m. (local time) on Tuesday, the emergency call center received an automatic distress signal - triggered both by avalanche transceivers and via a satellite SOS function. The group - four mountain guides and eleven guests - had been on their way back from a three-day guided ski tour in open terrain to the Frog Lake huts when a snow slab broke loose - a heavy load of fresh snow on an unstable layer of snow.

According to the head of operations, Captain Russell Greene, the survivors reported that someone shouted "Avalanche!" before the group was rapidly caught up in the avalanche. The avalanche was said to be about as long as a football field - a good 100 meters. There were nine women and six men in the group.

Survivors find shelter in the forest

More than 50 specially trained personnel, including many volunteers, worked their way into the area in stormy weather, driving snow and at times poor visibility. A snowcat was only able to get within three kilometers of the accident site. From there, the emergency services had to continue on skis. The first team did not reach the survivors until around 5.30 pm.

The sheriff's office had been in contact with them via an emergency satellite messaging service, through which they were able to send text messages. The six had taken shelter in a forest. According to the incident command, they suffered from injuries and medical problems and two of them were unable to walk. They had already identified three dead bodies in the avalanche field while they were waiting for help.

Of the six rescued, one is a mountain guide. The five other survivors are guests, three men and two women. Two of the injured were taken to hospital; it was reported that their injuries were not life-threatening.

Rescue difficult due to avalanche risk

The dead have not yet been rescued - the terrain is steep, the danger of further avalanches is high and the operation is difficult for the rescue services, it was said. The authorities warned against further excursions into the mountains. In the meantime, almost a meter more snow has fallen, so the risk of avalanches remains high. "Nature shows no consideration - no matter how experienced or well prepared you are," said Sheriff Moon.

The Tahoe National Forest is located in California on the border with the US state of Nevada and is home to Lake Tahoe, which is also popular with tourists. The avalanche occurred northwest of the lake.

The region has experienced severe avalanches in the past - but the last event of this magnitude was decades ago: in March 1982, seven people died in an avalanche accident at an alpine ski resort in the Lake Tahoe area; one woman survived after being buried under snow for five days.