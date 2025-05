Two ski tourers were killed in an avalanche in Valais on Saturday. (symbolic image) Keystone

Two ski tourers were caught in an avalanche on the Alphubel near Täsch VS on Saturday and were fatally injured. The emergency services were only able to determine that the alpinists were dead.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The men left the Täsch hut in the early morning with the intention of climbing the Aplhubel, as reported by the Valais cantonal police on Monday. Formal identification of the deceased is underway.