According to Ansa, the avalanche occurred at an altitude of 2,300 meters below the Forcella Giau pass southwest of the Italian winter sports resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo. A fourth skier from the group was able to alert the rescuers and trigger the search.
According to the information available, two people were initially rescued from the snow, one fully conscious and the other in a critical condition. The first rescue helicopter was able to land. A short time later, the third person was also rescued alive, also seriously injured according to Ansa. The nationality, age and gender of the skiers were not initially known.