In Nepal, a massive avalanche has hit the base camp on Annapurna. Despite the force of the masses of snow, mountain guides and trekkers remained unharmed. A video shows the dramatic scenes.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you On 26 October, a massive avalanche fell into the valley on the northern slope of Annapurna in Nepal and hit the base camp at 4,100 meters.

Video footage shows a cloud of snow enveloping the camp of trekking groups and mountain guides.

According to the authorities, there were no injuries despite the natural phenomenon. Show more

A huge natural disaster occurred on the north side of Annapurna in Nepal on October 26: A huge avalanche thundered down from the slope and hit the base camp at around 4,100 meters.

Video footage shows how a huge wall of snow detaches itself from the steep slope and plunges into the valley at high speed. Within a few minutes, a dense cloud of snow and ice envelops the entire camp of trekking groups and mountain guides.

Despite the dramatic scenes, there were no injuries, according to the authorities. Annapurna is considered one of the most dangerous eight-thousanders in the world. Avalanches are a constant threat there.

