A helicopter is searching for two missing mountaineers in the Gran Sasso massif in the Italian region of Abruzzo. The bodies of the two men were discovered on Friday.

Shortly before Christmas, two Italians set off on a tour in Abruzzo. They then fell under huge amounts of snow. Now they have been found after a difficult search.

Two mountaineers have been missing in the Italian region of Abruzzo since Sunday.

The bodies of the two men have now been found.

Sub-zero temperatures, heavy snowfall and gusts of wind had made the search on the Gran Sasso difficult. Show more

After an initially unsuccessful search over the entire Christmas period, the bodies of two missing mountaineers have been found in the Italian region of Abruzzo. This was announced by the mountain rescue service.

The two Italians, aged 41 and 48, were surprised by an avalanche on Sunday at an altitude of around 2,500 meters in the Gran Sasso massif in central Italy. They were still able to make an emergency call - but all help came too late.

Difficult rescue operation

The large-scale search over Christmas was hampered by extreme weather conditions: sub-zero temperatures, heavy snowfall and wind gusts of more than 100 kilometers per hour in some places. There was also the threat of new avalanches.

Although the cell phones of the two missing people could be located, no one was able to get through to them at first. After five days, the bodies were finally discovered. The men were from the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna.