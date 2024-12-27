After an initially unsuccessful search over the entire Christmas period, the bodies of two missing mountaineers have been found in the Italian region of Abruzzo. This was announced by the mountain rescue service.
The two Italians, aged 41 and 48, were surprised by an avalanche on Sunday at an altitude of around 2,500 meters in the Gran Sasso massif in central Italy. They were still able to make an emergency call - but all help came too late.
Difficult rescue operation
The large-scale search over Christmas was hampered by extreme weather conditions: sub-zero temperatures, heavy snowfall and wind gusts of more than 100 kilometers per hour in some places. There was also the threat of new avalanches.
Although the cell phones of the two missing people could be located, no one was able to get through to them at first. After five days, the bodies were finally discovered. The men were from the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna.