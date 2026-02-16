The search by divers was also unsuccessful. Bild: dpa

Four men are buried under masses of snow near the Splügen Pass. Three managed to save themselves - now they are diving for one of them in the ice-cold water. There is little hope.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A group of four men were swept away in an avalanche accident in the Italian Alps.

Three of them were able to save themselves.

Both a snowmobile and the missing man are believed to be in the icy water - divers are searching for the missing man. Show more

The driver of a snowmobile has been swept into a lake in an avalanche accident in the Italian Alps. The masses of snow thundered into Lago Nero (Black Lake) near the municipality of Monte Spluga at an altitude of around 2000 meters, according to the mountain rescue service. A group of four men from near Milan were swept away. Three of them were able to save themselves. Divers are now searching for the fourth.

According to the rescue services, the avalanche in the rough terrain on the south side of the Splügen Pass only came to a halt on the partially frozen lake. Both the snowmobile and the missing man are believed to be in the icy water. Divers from the mountain rescue service and the cave rescue service are also involved in the so far unsuccessful search. According to experts, their work is being made more difficult by the fact that large amounts of snow and debris have been washed into the lake.

The chances of the missing Italian surviving are considered to be extremely slim. Only on Sunday, three skiers aged between 29 and 35 were killed by an avalanche in the Italian Aosta Valley. There have been an unusually high number of avalanche accidents in the Alps since the start of the winter season. Several Germans have also been killed.