In Männedorf ZH, the bird flu virus has been detected in a greylag goose. It is the second case in Switzerland this season. (archive picture) Keystone

The bird flu virus has been detected in a greylag goose in Männedorf ZH. This is already the second case in Switzerland this season. The federal government has therefore adapted the protective measures.

Keystone-SDA SDA

To prevent the virus from spreading further, all contact between wild birds and domestic poultry must be avoided, the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) wrote in a statement on Thursday.

Poultry farmers in the observation areas are therefore obliged to implement safety measures. This includes, for example, keeping different species such as chickens, ducks and geese separately. Strict access restrictions and hygiene measures apply in the barn area.

Following the discovery of the second case on Wednesday, further observation areas along the banks of lakes and rivers on the Swiss Plateau were defined in the FSVO's urgent ordinance. However, the new case does not change the overall risk assessment, it added.

Deadly for the animals

The disease, also known as avian influenza, is highly contagious for animals and is usually fatal for the infected animals. The infected animals often appear apathetic and have swellings in the head area. People who find sick or even dead wild birds should not touch them, warned the FSVO. Findings should be reported to the authorities.

Last week, the virus was detected for the first time in a greylag goose in Vinelz BE. Previously, there had been several outbreaks of avian influenza in wild birds in Europe and especially in Germany in recent weeks.