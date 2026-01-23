Travel retailer Avolta is further expanding its presence in Asia and entering the Japanese travel retail market through an acquisition. The company is acquiring 100 percent of DFS Okinawa, as it announced on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, DFS Okinawa operates retail spaces in the international and domestic terminals at Naha Airport as well as the Okinawa Downtown Galleria. The company is part of the DFS Group, which is majority-owned by the luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. The existing concessions have an average remaining term of more than ten years, the company said.

Revenue of approximately 80 million Swiss francs

According to Avolta, DFS Okinawa’s revenue in 2025 accounted for “around ten percent” of the group’s Asia-Pacific business. Last year, the group generated revenue of 836 million Swiss francs in the region, representing 6 percent of the group’s total revenue of 13.72 billion.

The acquisition will be financed with existing cash reserves. The impact on debt is expected to remain minimal at approximately 0.1 times EBITDA. Avolta did not provide further details on the purchase price.

Positive Contribution to Profit

Group CEO Xavier Rossinyol described the acquisition as a strategic move into the Japanese duty-free market. Following its recent entry into the foodservice business in Japan, Avolta is thereby gaining access to an attractive customer base and high-quality locations. At the same time, the transaction strengthens the Group’s geographic diversification in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region.

Avolta expects the acquisition to have an immediate positive impact on its EBITDA margin, earnings per share, free cash flow, and return on equity. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026 and remains subject to customary closing conditions.