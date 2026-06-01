The Axenstrasse was reopened to traffic on Monday morning. There is no danger, according to Alert Swiss, the federal warning app, following a rockfall alert on Sunday evening.

The Axenstrasse in Gumpisch is secured and monitored against falling rocks with dams and nets. (archive photo)

Avalanche/landslide The Axenstrasse, which was closed due to falling rocks, is open again

According to information from the Federal Roads Office Astra on Sunday evening, rocks came loose in the Gumpisch area at 6.40 pm. This did not reach the road, but triggered an alarm and the Axenstrasse, which is part of the A4, was automatically closed.

As the situation could not be assessed more closely in the evening due to fog, the road remained closed during the night. On Monday morning, the authorities were able to give the all-clear.

The Axenstrasse connects Brunnen SZ with Flüelen UR along Lake Lucerne. It is a feeder road to the Gotthard highway. The Gumpisch area is known as a rockfall area and is therefore monitored. It is located between Flüelen and Sisikon.