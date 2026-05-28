Axpo's turnover and earnings were slightly lower in the first half of the year ending March. Switzerland's largest energy company has also been affected by the turmoil on the energy markets caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

Energy Axpo with slightly lower profit again in the first half of the year

Total operating performance fell in the first half of the 2025/26 financial year to CHF 3.9 billion from CHF 4.0 billion in the previous year. Taking into account the effect of shifts in earnings and the development of the funds for the decommissioning and disposal of nuclear power plants (STENFO), the operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT) was slightly higher at CHF 779 million compared to CHF 744 million previously.

Adjusted for special effects, EBIT fell by 1.3 percent to CHF 836 million. According to Axpo, all business areas made a positive contribution to the result. On balance, the company earned CHF 519 million, compared to CHF 562 million in the first half of 2024/25.

40 percent of electricity consumption supplied

In its own electricity production, the even higher hedged prices this year more than offset a negative volume effect caused, among other things, by the unplanned outage at the Gösgen nuclear power plant. Overall, Axpo supplied around 40 percent of the electricity consumed in Switzerland in the reporting period. The Gösgen nuclear power plant has been back on the grid since March 23, 2026.

Axpo's strategy has proven its worth in a challenging geopolitical environment, the statement continued. In view of the turmoil on the energy markets as a result of the Middle East conflict, diversification by geographical markets and business areas has once again paid off.

The general downward trend in energy prices in recent years was replaced by a more volatile development in 2025 - due to weather-related and geopolitical factors. The US attack on Iran at the beginning of March 2026 then led to distortions on the energy markets, the effects of which are still unclear.

Declining sources of income

As usual, Axpo expects a lower result for the second half of the year than in the first half due to the seasonal nature of the business. In addition, the hedged prices for the coming years will be lower.

The earnings potential from Swiss electricity production will decrease significantly in the long term with the decommissioning of hydroelectric power plants and the gradual phasing out of nuclear power. Against this backdrop, Axpo intends to continue to grow in the international customer and trading business.