Following the near-total blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab al-Mandab Strait off the coast of Yemen could become the next threat to shipping.

The risk of a “double bottleneck” is rising, data provider Kpler reported today, referring to shipping traffic in the two sea lanes. Confidence in shipping operations there is “under pressure.” Traffic at both straits declined significantly on Tuesday.

The Strait of Hormuz, located east of the Arabian Peninsula—where attacks on oil tankers and other merchant ships have occurred repeatedly during the Iran War—has been the focus of attention for months. In the west of the peninsula, off the coast of Yemen, lies the Bab al-Mandab (“Gate of Tears” or “Gate of Lamentations”). The maritime route from Asia to Europe via the Suez Canal passes through this strait. It has become increasingly important as an alternative route to the Strait of Hormuz, particularly for Saudi Arabia’s oil exports.

Operators are also becoming more cautious in the Bab al-Mandab Strait

On Tuesday, traffic in the Strait of Hormuz fell by 31 percent compared to the previous day, Kpler reported, and by 34 percent at Bab al-Mandab. In the Gulf of Aden, which leads to Bab al-Mandab, at least four ships turned back following recent threats from the Houthi militia in Yemen, Kpler reported. This suggests that operators are becoming more cautious here as well.

The data provider Windward reported that five ships changed course here and that the strait is considered a “risk zone.” However, some ships have continued their voyages despite the Houthis’ recent threats. Anyone wishing to bypass the strait must take a long and expensive detour via the Cape of Good Hope off the coast of South Africa—which, according to Windward, entails additional costs of about two million U.S. dollars per voyage.

The Houthi militia, which is allied with Iran, has announced a “blockade” of shipping to Saudi Arabia and, according to its own account, has already forced six ships to turn back. The militia had already severely disrupted global trade through attacks in the Red Sea beginning in 2023.