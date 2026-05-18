Fewer and fewer babies are receiving vitamin K injections in the USA (symbolic image) Bild: sda

Supposed social media experts and anti-vaccination activists from the right-wing spectrum are discrediting the vitamin K injection for newborns in the USA. While Health Secretary Kennedy remains silent, babies are dying across the nation.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Giving babies a vitamin K shot after birth has been standard medical practice in the US for decades.

However, parents are increasingly reluctant to have their newborns given the injections.

Health Minister Robert F. Kennedy is also contributing to this skepticism, refusing to acknowledge the safety of the injection - despite the WHO's recommendation. Show more

An injection of vitamin K for newborns has been part of the standard program in the USA immediately after birth for decades. This prevents life-threatening vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB) in the brain or intestines. However, this tried and tested practice is increasingly being called into question - with fatal consequences for babies.

According to research by the "ProPublica " portal, the number of newborn babies dying due to symptoms of VKDB has been rising sharply for some time. In many cases, the internal bleeding could have been avoided with an injection of vitamin K. ProPublica came to this conclusion after analyzing hundreds of medical records, autopsy reports and court documents.

It is difficult to put an exact figure on the number of deaths, as there is currently no state or federal record. However, one thing is certain: in 2024, five percent of newborns did not receive a vitamin K injection. This represents an increase of 77% since 2017. In some US hospitals, the rejection rate has even more than doubled.

Babies who do not receive an injection are 81 times more likely to develop a vitamin K deficiency hemorrhage. The figure was calculated by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Influencers of the MAGA movement fuel vaccination skepticism

But why are parents increasingly avoiding the vitamin K injection? Doubts about the effectiveness of vitamin K injections are being sown both by the political right and by influencers on social media who are part of President Donald Trump 's MAGA movement.

Self-proclaimed experts are handing out advice on social media platforms. With no scientific background, they twist facts and use medical terminology incorrectly. If you believe their narrative, vitamin K administration is even dangerous and could have health consequences for the babies.

Although the claims lack any scientific basis, many parents now trust alternative health forums more than the advice of medical professionals.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Kennedy refuses classification

However, a political signal against the disinformation and mistrust campaigns in the social media has been sought in vain: the Department of Health has refused to provide any kind of classification. "I have never, literally never, said anything about this," confirmed Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy at a House subcommittee hearing at the end of April.

"You say nothing about this, but the doubts you have sown about all of medicine and science are leading parents to make dangerous decisions," Democrat Kim Schrier strongly condemned Kennedy's silence. Unlike Kennedy, not only leading US health institutions but also the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend vitamin K injections.

Declining trend also visible in childhood vaccinations

According to CNN, the vitamin K injection is standard medical practice in obstetrics, alongside antibiotic eye ointment and the hepatitis B vaccination. But even the latter is increasingly being called into question: last December, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US state of Georgia even backed away from its recommendation.

This trend reflects a general skepticism towards vaccines. This narrative is being fueled particularly actively by anti-vaccination activists, who have gained massive support since the coronavirus pandemic. Similar to the development of vitamin K shots and the hepatitis B vaccination, other childhood vaccinations have also been discredited: fewer children in the USA have been vaccinated against measles and whooping cough since the pandemic than before.