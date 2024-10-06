Wedding rings lying in a case on a baby's belly - and sliding towards the sea: That's the recipe for a wedding that falls into the water. Just as well that one of the bridesmaids reacted quickly.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you Surfer Laura Enever and DJ Jake Smith said "I do" on a yacht off Ibiza.

Celebrity guests such as DJ Fisher and Australian model Ellidy Pullin were also invited.

At the wedding, one bridesmaid and her baby's wedding rings fell into the water - another bridesmaid saved the box. Show more

This wedding almost fell - literally - into the water: at a celebrity wedding in Ibiza, Spain, the participants had a stroke of luck.

Surfer Laura Enever and DJ Jake Smith said "I do" on a yacht off Ibiza. Celebrity guests were also in attendance, including DJ Fisher and Australian model Ellidy Pullin.

DJ Fisher's wife, Chloe, gave the guests a big fright. More precisely: her baby. Chloe was a bridesmaid and responsible for the rings. She had placed them on her baby when the case slipped and almost landed in the water

Fortunately, another bridesmaid reacted with lightning speed and jumped in after the rings - saving the wedding.

More videos from the department