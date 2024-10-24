The incident took place in the Brazilian municipality of Correia Pinto. Google Street View

A family in Brazil has to mourn the death of an 8-month-old girl twice. The child, who was declared dead, had previously moved in the coffin.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 8-month-old baby has been pronounced dead twice within 24 hours in Brazil.

A relative had previously noticed the girl's hand moving in the coffin.

The hospital has now announced an investigation. Show more

On Saturday night, 8-month-old Kiara was admitted to a hospital in the Brazilian municipality of Correia Pinto in a critical condition. Help came too late, the doctors found no more signs of life, neither breathing nor heartbeat. The team on duty finally pronounced the child dead.

Kiara was laid out in a coffin and the family met for the wake on the same day. There the events came thick and fast: At around 6 p.m., a mourner is said to have seen the girl's hand moving in the coffin, reports the Brazilian portal "g1". A relative then rushed to the baby, who grabbed her finger.

The rescuers who were alerted noticed a weak pulse and an oxygen saturation of 84 percent. Kiara also showed no signs of rigor mortis.

Second death reported within 24 hours

16 hours after the girl was pronounced dead, she was admitted to hospital again. However, there was to be no happy ending: The doctors were unable to save the child. Less than 24 hours after the first tragedy, the parents had to say goodbye a second time.

"We were already devastated. Then a little hope flared up - and then this happened," Kiara's father told "g1".

Following the misjudgement, the hospital has now launched an official investigation. The aim is to fully clarify the circumstances of the death.