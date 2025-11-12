The baby died during the second anesthetic. (symbolic picture) Picture: Keystone/dpa/Sebastian Gollnow

In central Switzerland, a dramatic procedure on a baby just a few weeks old is at the center of an upcoming criminal trial. Three hospital doctors are said to have performed a non-urgent operation despite clear warning signs - the child did not survive the procedure.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The public prosecutor's office is accusing three doctors of subjecting a newborn baby to an unnecessary anaesthetic procedure despite the known risks.

After an initial circulatory collapse, the anesthesia was induced again according to the indictment - shortly afterwards the baby died.

The investigators are demanding a partial prison sentence of three years and fines; the defendants deny all charges. Show more

A case that is likely to provoke discussion far beyond the region: The public prosecutor's office in Central Switzerland is bringing charges against three senior doctors at a regional children's hospital.

According to the indictment, the case begins in late summer 2021: the newborn is born with indications of a possible genetic Williams-Beuren syndrome, including documented abnormalities in the heart. Although the findings are not considered acutely life-threatening at this point, the treating cardiologist does not plan further examinations until several months later.

In the fall, a groin operation was finally scheduled at the children's hospital - an operation that was neither time-critical nor medically urgent, according to the public prosecutor's office. The operation is prepared in several informative discussions; the team assumes that the correction can be carried out promptly. Two days before the operation, the cardiology department examined the baby again and classified his condition as stable, after which the operation was approved.

Doctors put the child under anesthesia twice

During the first induction of inhaled anesthesia, the infant reacted extremely sensitively, according to the indictment. Within a few seconds, the blood pressure drops and the cardiovascular system collapses. The surgical team immediately initiates resuscitation measures - with success. After resuscitation, the child stabilizes. An immediate cardiac ultrasound shows no acute change in the cardiac situation.

Despite this first incident - and despite the already known suspicion of a syndrome that makes anesthesia particularly risky from a medical point of view - the three doctors responsible decided a short time later to continue the procedure anyway, according to the public prosecutor's office. The indictment states that the team again administered inhaled anesthesia "at a short time interval" without examining additional clarifications or alternative procedures.

Again, severe circulatory problems occur. The prosecution speaks of "massive hemodynamic instabilities", which the baby does not survive this time. According to the autopsy report, it died of acute cardiovascular failure, facilitated by the underlying disease and the medication administered.

According to the indictment filed, the three doctors had inadequately assessed the specific risks of the suspected syndrome and had not fully informed the parents about the potentially life-threatening anesthesia. In addition, the intervention was not medically urgent.

Prison sentence requested

In the opinion of the public prosecutor's office, the decision to go under anesthesia again in exactly the same way after the successful resuscitation - and without any additional clarifications - is particularly serious. The autopsy report states that the baby died of cardiovascular failure in conjunction with the underlying illness and the medication used. From this, the public prosecutor's office derives the accusation of involuntary manslaughter. There is also the possibility of involuntary manslaughter.

The prosecution is requesting three years' imprisonment for all three defendants, six months of which must be served, as well as fines and a fine.

The trial will take place on Wednesday at the Lucerne Criminal Court. The presumption of innocence applies to those involved.