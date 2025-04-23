Baby elephant Zali is already happily drinking her mother's milk. Keystone

The baby elephant that was born at Zurich Zoo early on Holy Saturday morning has been named Zali. The male cub is developing splendidly.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Zali is a Hindu name and means "immediate appearance", explained zoo director Severin Dressen to the media on Wednesday.

The name of the baby elephant was not announced immediately after the birth. The only thing that was clear was that the name would begin with Z, as this is a so-called "Z year". The team of elephant keepers chose the name.

Zali was born at exactly 2.22 a.m. on Saturday night in the Kaeng Krachan Elephant Park at Zurich Zoo. The birth went without complications, as the zoo announced at Easter. The elephant calf was already standing and drinking a short time later. This is the fourth birth for 19-year-old elephant mother Farha. The calf's father is 20-year-old bull elephant Thai.