Little Fanta was desperate to see the light of day above the clouds. On board a scheduled flight to Brussels, her mother went into labor: The crew turned the galley into a delivery room.

A female passenger complained of abdominal pain on the way from Dakar to Brussels.

The flight attendant on the Brussels Airline plane realized that the pregnant woman was about to give birth.

Together with a nurse and a doctor, she helped little Fanta into the world above the clouds. Show more

It's not every day that an airplane has one more passenger on board when it lands than when it takes off. On Brussels Airlines flight SN202 from Dakar to Brussels, a woman gave birth to her baby in the air. A flight attendant and two passengers helped with the birth of the little girl, according to the airline Brussels Airlines.

The mother had approached the cabin crew shortly after the start of the flight, which normally takes around six hours, complaining of stomach pains. However, the flight attendant immediately recognized that the pregnant woman was going into labour.

She located a nurse and a doctor on board. "The woman was 32 weeks pregnant and had been experiencing severe pain in her abdomen since take-off," said the 22-year-old nurse, according to the Belgian newspaper "Brussels Morning". "The first thing I thought was: crap, she's not going to give birth on the plane, is she?"

Born above the clouds

Without further ado, the galley was converted into a delivery room. Fortunately, the flight attendant, nurse and doctor acted quickly: the pilot turned the plane around, but the baby was in a hurry. Just a few minutes later, little Fanta saw the light of day at a cruising altitude of eleven kilometers.

"We started to measure her pain and then realized that her water had broken and she was going into labour," said the nurse, who had passed her exams just two weeks earlier. "Fortunately, everything went well. The woman really did a great job. She gave birth on the floor of an airplane and without painkillers."

The airline published a picture of the beaming flight attendant holding the newborn next to the mother before landing in Dakar. "Welcome to the world, little Fanta! We hope to have you on board again one day," it said.