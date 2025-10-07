Two babies were mixed up at birth in Austria. (archive picture) Fabian Strauch/dpa/dpa-tmn

In Austria, a decades-old baby mix-up has been solved - a DNA test revealed the truth after 35 years.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two babies were mixed up in a clinic in Graz in 1990.

It was not until 35 years later that a DNA test revealed the truth.

The two women found each other and met their biological parents for the first time. Show more

The mix-up of two babies in an Austrian clinic has been clarified after almost 35 years thanks to a DNA test. The two women, now adults, met each other a few weeks ago and met their biological parents, as they told the ORF broadcaster.

The two girls were born at the end of October 1990 in the southern city of Graz. As premature babies, they did not spend their first days with their mothers, but in incubators and heated beds, according to the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper, which had also previously reported on the case.

The hospital confirmed the mix-up and the clarification of the case to Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "We deeply regret that this mistake was made at the time," said the operations director in a statement.

Years of unsuccessful searching

One of the two victims had already learned years ago through a blood donation that she was not the biological daughter of the couple who had raised her due to her blood type. However, the biological parents and the second switched child could not be identified - despite research by the clinic and a public appeal in 2016.

The other victim only found out about the mix-up a few weeks ago. She had also found out her true blood group during a pregnancy and then came across the unexplained case of the mixed-up babies, as reported by ORF. She first contacted the other woman and then obtained certainty through a DNA test, it was reported.

It feels as if she has had a sister for 35 years, said the woman, who only recently found out that she had been switched. "It's scary and beautiful at the same time," she told ORF after her first meeting with the other swap child. "It's just an indescribably good feeling," said the other.

