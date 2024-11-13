Now has its own song: baby pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng with its keeper. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT/KEYSTONE

A young pygmy hippopotamus in Thailand has won the hearts of many with its own song and attracts thousands of visitors to the zoo every day. The proceeds support important breeding programs.

The pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng is a star in Thailand: between 3,000 and 5,000 people visit it every day at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in southern Thailand.

Now Moo Deng has his own song. The 50-second song "Moodeng Moodeng" is available in four languages.

The zoo has responded to the popularity by selling merchandise such as clothing and bedding.

According to zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi, the additional revenue will go towards the zoo's breeding programs, which focus on protecting endangered species. Show more

A young pygmy hippopotamus named Moo Deng has become very popular in Thailand thanks to a song composed especially for it. The 50-second song "Moodeng Moodeng" is available in four languages: Thai, English, Chinese and Japanese. The accompanying music video shows the animal in various scenes as it plays with its keeper or lingers with its mother Jona. The song was written by Mueanphet Ammara and released by GMM Music, one of Thailand's leading music companies.

The song has not only put the spotlight on the pygmy hippopotamus, but also on the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in southern Thailand. Moo Deng, the four-month-old crowd favorite, attracts between 3000 and 5000 visitors a day. The zoo has responded to the popularity by selling merchandise such as clothing and bedding. According to zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi, the extra revenue goes towards the zoo's breeding programs, which focus on protecting endangered species.

The story of Moo Deng shows how a single animal can become a symbol for species conservation through the power of music and social media. The success of the song and the attention it generated not only increased the zoo's visitor numbers, but also raised awareness of the importance of breeding programs and the protection of endangered species.

