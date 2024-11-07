Here comes Haggis: Edinburgh Zoo welcomed a little pygmy hippopotamus on October 30. The baby animal is already a star. Bild: Keystone/Laura Moore/Royal Zoological Society of Scotland via AP

With Moo Deng, a star has appeared in animal heaven: The little dwarf hippo from Thailand delighted thousands and thousands of fans. But now Moo Deng has competition. Haggis is now enchanting visitors to Edinburgh Zoo.

The first 30 days are considered crucial for development, according to a statement from the zoo.

Pygmy hippos are an endangered species, with only around 2500 animals left in the wild.

Haggis could become the new social media star, following in the footsteps of the Thai pygmy hippo baby Moo Deng, who is causing a worldwide sensation. Show more

Animal baby news from Scotland: Edinburgh Zoo welcomed baby pygmy hippopotamus Haggis on October 30. There is great joy about the offspring. The zoo writes on X that parents Otto and Gloria Otto "have had an adorable pygmy hippopotamus calf".

In a statement from the zoo, it says that Haggis is doing "really well" so far. "The first 30 days are crucial for her development, so the pygmy hippo house will remain closed for the time being so that we can keep a close eye on mother and baby during this sensitive time," said Jonny Appleyard from Edinburgh Zoo.

Moo Deng? Who deng? Introducing… Haggis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



Otto and Gloria have welcomed an ADORABLE pygmy hippo calf! She is doing well, but we’ll be keeping the hippo house closed for the time being so that our expert keepers can keep a close eye on mum and baby at this sensitive time 🦛💛 pic.twitter.com/ceGtARuzyR — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) November 4, 2024

Pygmy hippos are an endangered species. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (ICUN), it is estimated that there are only 2,500 left in the wild today. The natural home of haggis would therefore be in the forests and swamps of West Africa - especially in Liberia.

After Moo Deng comes Haggis

With Haggis, another hippo star has got competition. Not so long ago, the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand also welcomed a baby pygmy hippo.

Baptized Moo Deng, the little one has since inspired a large fan community online - the zookeepers post diligently and let people share in the life of their little treasure.

However, Edinburgh Zoo points out: "Even though Thailand's Moo Deng has become a global icon, it's important to remember that pygmy hippos are incredibly rare."

She said it was great to have a little ambassador of her own in Edinburgh to help "raise awareness of the challenges the species faces in the wild".

"Make way Moo Deng! I want haggis!"

Whether Haggis will also succeed in building up a fan base as large as Moo Deng's remains to be seen. In any case, Edinburgh Zoo says: "Moo Deng? Who Deng?"

Haggis is typically Scottish. The name stands for a national dish made from sheep's innards and oatmeal. A culinary name was already used for Moo Deng. According to CNN, it means "jumping pig" and is also a popular pork dish.

The joy over Haggis' arrival is not only great among those responsible, the comments are also piling up online. So all that remains to be said is - a star is born! Or to advise Moo Deng, as one X user clearly says: "Make way! I want haggis!"

