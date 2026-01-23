In Böblingen, a funeral director goes to pick up the body of a premature baby—but can't find it. Later, the remains are discovered in a laundry facility. What happened?

The body of a premature baby disappeared from the hospital in Böblingen and was later found in a laundry facility. (File photo)

Police believe it was an accident Baby's body disappeared from the hospital and was found in the laundry room

The body of a baby disappeared from a hospital in Böblingen, near Stuttgart, and was later found in a laundry facility. According to a police spokesperson, the premature baby, weighing less than one kilogram, was born at the hospital and later died. The “Schwäbische Zeitung” had previously reported on the incident.

Based on the current status of the investigation, it is believed that the body was overlooked by employees at the laundry in Laken and accidentally taken away, the police spokesperson said. Investigators then discovered the baby's remains at the laundry.

Operator: Deeply Regrets the Incident

It was noticed that the baby's body was missing when an undertaker went to pick it up from a cold storage room at the hospital. The investigation into the case is ongoing, according to the spokesperson. The current suspicion is that the peace of the deceased has been disturbed.

The hospital’s operator, Klinikverbund Südwest, expressed deep concern. The company deeply regrets the incident. “We are sincerely sorry that the parents and relatives have to go through this additional ordeal during what is already a painful time,” the company said in a statement. They are assisting the police with their investigation and are also conducting a thorough internal review of the incident.