In Böblingen, a funeral director goes to pick up the body of a premature baby—but can't find it. Later, the remains are discovered in a laundry facility. What happened?

According to a police spokesperson, the premature baby, who weighed less than one kilogram, was born at the hospital and later died.

Police believe it was an accident Baby's body disappeared from the hospital and was found in the laundry room

The body of a baby disappeared from a hospital in Böblingen, near Stuttgart, and was later found in a laundry facility. According to a police spokesperson, the premature baby, weighing less than one kilogram, was born at the hospital last Saturday and later died. The “Schwäbische Zeitung” had previously reported on the incident.

Based on the current status of the investigation, it is believed that the body was overlooked by employees at the laundry and accidentally taken away, the police spokesperson said. Investigators then discovered the baby’s remains on Thursday at a laundry facility in the Karlsruhe Police Headquarters area.

Operator: Deeply Regrets the Incident

It was noticed that the baby’s body was missing when an undertaker went to pick it up from a hospital cold storage room on Wednesday. The investigation into the case is ongoing, the spokesperson said. The current suspicion is that the peace of the dead has been disturbed. The relatives have filed a report with the police, the spokesperson said.

The hospital’s operator, Klinikverbund Südwest, expressed deep concern. The company said it deeply regretted the incident. “We are sincerely sorry that the parents and relatives have to go through this additional ordeal during what is already a painful time,” the company said in a statement.

A thorough and comprehensive investigation must now be conducted to determine how this incident could have occurred. We are supporting the police in their investigation and are also conducting a full internal review of the incident. We will review our procedures for handling the deaths of children and raise awareness internally to ensure the utmost care is taken.

Clinic Offers Support

The hospital administration is available to the family at any time as a point of contact and offers further support if desired. “Pastoral care is involved from the very beginning and is there for the family.”

The hospital did not provide any further details. The Klinikum Südwest stated that, in order not to preempt the ongoing investigation and out of respect for the family’s privacy rights, it would not engage in speculation.

The hospital in Böblingen, south of Stuttgart, is one of several locations operated by the Klinikverbund Südwest hospital network. According to the network, it operates six hospitals in the districts of Böblingen and Calw. The facility in Böblingen, together with the location in neighboring Sindelfingen, forms a single hospital. Among other facilities, the Böblingen location houses the pediatric clinic and the maternity ward.