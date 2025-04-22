Taking the train to Constance for a quick shopping trip? That will be difficult over the next few weeks.(symbolic image) Bild: KEYSTONE

Constance is popular with Swiss shopping tourists. The Lago shopping center is right next to the train station. But SBB will soon be cutting the connection from Weinfelden almost completely for three weeks.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you From April 25, SBB will be carrying out extensive maintenance work between Weinfelden and Kreuzlingen.

As a result, the line to Constance will be completely closed for three weeks.

Shopping tourists must be prepared for severe restrictions. Show more

Bad news for shopping tourists: the shopping centers and supermarkets in Constance, Germany, will be more difficult to reach between the end of April and mid-May. Nothing will be possible on the railroad line between Weinfelden and Kreuzlingen for three weeks.

According to a statement from SBB, the full closure of the line will last from Friday, April 25 until Friday, May 16. This is due to extensive maintenance work on several sections of the line. Between Berg and Siegershausen, for example, a level crossing and the substructure are to be renovated. The track sleepers are also to be replaced between Siegershausen and Lengwil.

Restrictions for travelers

The construction work will result in various restrictions for passengers. The IR75 trains and RE75 trains from Weinfelden to Constance will be canceled. There will also be restrictions on S-Bahn services: The S14/SN14 trains from Weinfelden to Kreuzlingen and the S44 from Weinfelden to Constance will be canceled.

Rail replacement buses will be running between Weinfelden and Kreuzlingen to get passengers to their destinations. From Kreuzlingen are. SBB recommends checking the connections online or with the SBB app before setting off.